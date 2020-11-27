Taiwan high speed rail tightens mask rules to counter COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) announced Friday (Nov. 27) more stringent mask rules will be implemented next month in line with new regulations set out by the coronavirus task force.

Starting Dec. 1, visitors are required to wear a mask upon entering THSR stations. The rule applies to the entire area of the stations, including the lobby, ticket booths, and other zones.

Previously, passengers were asked to put on a mask when entering the gates and waiting to board trains. Masks can be temporarily removed when eating or drinking, according to THSR.

Body temperature measuring has been put in place across the THSR network, with those logging 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher, twice, to be denied access to the transportation service. They will be advised to seek medical help or return home and rest.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Nov. 18 a host of COVID-19 control measures to take effect in December due to the growing risk of catching the virus during winter. Masks will become mandatory at eight types of venues, including medical institutions, public transportation, places of “consumption activities,” educational facilities, exhibitions and athletic events, leisure and recreational venues, worship centers, and places where people conduct business.