Taiwan and Thailand cartoonists take part in comics exchange

Artworks of Taiwanese and Thai cartoonists featured at Taiwan-Thailand Comics Exchange in Bangkok. Artworks of Taiwanese and Thai cartoonists featured at Taiwan-Thailand Comics Exchange in Bangkok. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cartoonists from Taiwan and Thailand participated in the first bilateral comics exchange in Bangkok on Thursday (Nov. 26).

The inaugural Taiwan-Thailand Comics Exchange, organized by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand and Taiwan's Ministry of Culture (MOC), got underway at the Open House Bookshop in Bangkok on Thursday. Renowned Thai cartoonists Munin Saiprasart and Art Jeeno joined up with award-winning artists from Taiwan, Ruan Guang-min (阮光民) and Hom Weng (翁瑜鴻), for the event.

MOC said the creative industries in Taiwan and Thailand are prospering and comics are one of the main mediums to truly reflect a society. With technological advancement, comic creation has transformed and can now reach readers around the world on various platforms, it added.

According to MOC, the four cartoonists connected through videoconferencing and discussed the environment for comics in their countries. They also recreated the characters of fellow cartoonists and put them in new settings, with Taiwanese and Thai culture as the theme.

The cartoonists' artworks were put on display at the event venue, drawing large crowds. Taiwan's envoy to Thailand, Li Ying-yuan (李應元), also received drawings of himself from the four artists, reported CNA.



Taiwan's ambassador to Thailand, Li Ying-yuan (center), receives drawings of himself from four cartoonists. (CNA photo)