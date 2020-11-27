Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times

A New York City police officer takes a photo for a passerby as the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade moves along a few blocks away in the backgr... A New York City police officer takes a photo for a passerby as the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade moves along a few blocks away in the background, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People attempt to take photos as the last floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade move away in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26... People attempt to take photos as the last floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade move away in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due ... Floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The Boss Baby balloon, viewed from a barricade two blocks away, makes an appearance during the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Th... The Boss Baby balloon, viewed from a barricade two blocks away, makes an appearance during the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The Santa Claus float that is part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 2... The Santa Claus float that is part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The Boss Baby balloon is deflated as it ends its appearance during the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. T... The Boss Baby balloon is deflated as it ends its appearance during the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. The annual parade goes on but only after great changes as compared to previous years due to the current deadly pandemic. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) — The balloons were in the sky and the marching bands took to the streets for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but coronavirus restrictions meant it was without the throngs of people usually scrambling for a view.

Instead of its typical path through Manhattan, this year's parade was kept to the area in front of Macy's flagship store and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds.

There were some familiar balloon faces, of course, including Snoopy, Ronald McDonald, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

But the bigger balloons were missing the numerous handlers who would normally be walking underneath and holding the ropes. This year, they were attached to vehicles that kept them moving and decreased the number of people needed.

A number of entertainers performed, including Pentatonix, Keke Palmer and Sofia Carson, and a slew of Broadway shows were represented in taped performances from their casts.

Even with the pandemic protocols, the fact that the parade took place made it a rare festivity in a city that has seen most of its major events cancelled over the last year because of the virus.

The parade organizers recognized that reality, including representatives of some of the New York City parades that hadn't been able to happen — the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Mermaid Parade, the Puerto Rican Day Parade and NYC Pride March.