Burns starting at flyhalf for Ireland vs Georgia

DUBLIN (AP) — Flyhalf Billy Burns will make his first start for Ireland in a much changed side for the Autumn Nations Cup match against Georgia on Sunday at Lansdowne Road.

Burns has come off the bench twice recently against Wales and England, and impressed.

There are nine changes plus three positional moves after Ireland was routed by England 18-7 last weekend at Twickenham.

Finlay Bealham, usually a tighthead prop, will be on the loosehead beside Andrew Porter, making a fifth straight start at tighthead.

Iain Henderson joins stand-in captain James Ryan as the locks, and Tadhg Beirne and Will Connors are the flankers. CJ Stander was moved to No. 8.

Conor Murray was back at scrumhalf, and inside center Stuart McCloskey handed a fourth cap.

Jacob Stockdale was persisted with at fullback in coach Andy Farrell’s quest to find a permanent replacement for Rob Kearney, Hugo Keenan was moved to the right wing, and Keith Earls switched to the left.

A new set of reserves featured Munster center Shane Daly, in line for his first cap.

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan, Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey, Keith Earls, Billy Burns, Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Will Connors, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan (captain), Iain Henderson, Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Finlay Bealham. Reserves: Dave Heffernan, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Quinn Roux, Peter O’Mahony, Kieran Marmion, Ross Byrne, Shane Daly.

