Alexa
  1. Home

A glimpse into India's nomadic Banjara community

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/11/26 09:42
The Banjaras are historically a nomadic community, migrating from one place to another in search of trade. They are now scattered across various state...

The Banjaras are historically a nomadic community, migrating from one place to another in search of trade. They are now scattered across various state...