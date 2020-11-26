A glimpse into India's nomadic Banjara community

The Banjaras are historically a nomadic community, migrating from one place to another in search of trade. They are now scattered across various state... The Banjaras are historically a nomadic community, migrating from one place to another in search of trade. They are now scattered across various states of India. Their origins are believed be rooted in Rajasthan, northern India. The Banjara people are known by different names — in Andhra Pradesh, Lambada or Lambadi; in Karnataka, Lambani; in Rajasthan, Gwar or Gwaraiya.