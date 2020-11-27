Taiwan employers, brokers must cover quarantine fees for migrant workers

Migrant workers are subject to a mandatory home quarantine upon arrival. Migrant workers are subject to a mandatory home quarantine upon arrival. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's labor ministry said migrant workers should notify the authorities if their employers or placement agencies charge them for home quarantine costs.

Violators will face a stiff fine. Brokers will additionally have their operations suspended for one year, and employers will also be disqualified from hiring foreign workers.

The Workforce Development Agency at the Ministry of Labor said it had received complaints from migrant workers claiming they were asked to pay for their 14-day quarantine expenses of more than NT$20,000 (US$700), adding they were not entitled to compensation of NT$1,000 per day either.

According to the law, each migrant worker has to undertake a 14-day home quarantine and observe quarantine restrictions upon arrival. This is mostly treated as unpaid leave by employers.

However, the expenses incurred during the quarantine period, including accommodation, must be covered by the employer or placement agency. Meanwhile, the qualified migrant worker can additionally apply for quarantine compensation.

There have been complaints from migrant workers that their employers and brokers refused to cover quarantine expenses. They added that they were not entitled to compensation of NT$14,000 for the 14-day coronavirus quarantine period and had the money deducted from their wages.

The labor authorities said that if migrant workers were forced to pay quarantine fees, they could call a hotline (1955) and seek help.

Employers and placement agencies will be punished if they charge for quarantine. This includes a fine of up to NT$300,000 (US$10,524) and disqualification from recruiting or employing a foreign worker, plus a fine 20 times the amount charged to migrant workers, and suspension of operations for no more than a year for brokers.