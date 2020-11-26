7-Eleven teams up with 8 popular Sanrio characters to launch a Mini Pouch Collectible Programme "Little Baubles of Joy"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 November 2020 - The countdown to Christmas has well and truly begun! So, let's get into the festive spirit and spread some seasonal cheer! 7-Eleven in collaboration with Sanrio is launching a series of Sanrio characters Mini Pouches. You can hang the cute yet functional pouches from your handbag or backpack and always have your favourite colourful Sanrio characters by your side. Take them with you on-the-go and add a pop of colour to each and every day. 7-Eleven will be launching this series of collectibles on 25th November from 7 am, just in time for the holidays so you can enjoy the festivities with the cute Sanrio character of your choice.













The Sanrio characters Mini Pouch -- Cute and practical!

The series comprises of eight Mini Pouches each featuring a different beloved Sanrio character including Hello Kitty, My Melody, Pompompurin (Pudding Dog), Kerokerokeroppi, Ahiru no Pekkle (AP Duck), Little Twin Stars, Bad Badtz-Maru (XO) and Cinnamoroll. Made from high-grade silicone, each pouch is specially coated so are soft and smooth to the touch but also easy to wipe clean and dust resistant.

See your favourite Sanrio characters come to life! Coming in a spectrum of dreamy candy colours, the 3D pouch design depicts every detail of each character's charming expression and appearance. The dazzling array of designs and pastel hues means you'll never have any problem accessorising the pouch with your handbag collection! And there'll always be a design to match any mood or outfit. So, even if you're not a Sanrio fan, these pouches are too simply good to miss!

The 3D design portable Mini Pouch is 12cm (H) x 8.5cm (W) (sizes slightly vary depending on design). It includes a zipper on the back so you can conveniently store all kinds of little essentials such as keys, credit cards, earphones, coins and small accessories, and more inside on days out. You can even turn the pouch into a handy hygiene kit by putting hand sanitiser or wet wipes inside when going out or exercising, so the gang of Sanrio characters can help you stay safe and healthy as we all fight the pandemic together. The lightweight pouch is designed with a convenient strap that detaches with a handy snap button. So, wear it round your wrist or, attach it to your handbag, or just pop inside your bag as is. It's totally up to you!

What's more, you can even transform the pouches into sparkling ornaments to decorate your home and bring a little joy -- simply insert LED lights into the lighter-coloured Mini Pouches and hang them up on your Christmas tree to brighten up your holiday season. A definite must-have Christmas item this year!





Sanrio Characters Mini Pouch Collectible Programme Details:

From 25 November 2020 (7 am) to 5 January 2021 (6 weeks in total), customers can receive one stamp upon a HK$20# purchase at 7-Eleven*, and one more stamp for every additional HK$10 purchase. From 25 November 2020 (7 am) to 8 January 2021, you can redeem 2 Mini Pouches with 8 stamps plus $65 or 1 Mini Pouch with 5 stamps plus $38. Redemption items are redeemed randomly; customers may not select design.





We have an exclusive offer for yuu Rewards Club Members!

Members can redeem 1 Mini Pouch with 7,000 yuu points plus $1 randomly.

Promotion Period: 25 November 2020 (7 am) to 5 January 2021 (6 weeks in total)

Redemption Period: 25 November 2020 (7 am) to 8 January 2021

#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder (except specific products from the promotion), online game, stamp redemption items, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, various tickets/tickets/stamps, plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Alipay, WeChat, Tap & Go, TNG, Macau Pass, MPay and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, battery charging and battery rental, parcel pick-up and parcel return, photo processing, locker services, Inspiration Lake activities, parking fee payment, self-service laundry. Unposted/cancelled/refund transactions, split transactions, unauthorised or fraudulent transactions are also excluded.

* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre and Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Food Kiosk are excluded.

For more details, please refer to promotional materials in store.