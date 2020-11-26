Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust Issued HK$300 Million Five-year Medium Term Notes

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 November 2020 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sunlight REIT") has completed its first HK$300 million five-year medium term notes (the "Notes") today. This successful inaugural Hong Kong dollar fixed-rate issuance marks a major milestone of Sunlight REIT, testifying to its credit quality amidst a challenging economic environment.





As part of the US$1,000,000,000 guaranteed medium term note programme which was reactivated in April this year, the Notes carry a tenor of five years and a coupon rate of 2.00%. CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited ("CMB Wing Lung") and CMB International Capital Limited ("CMBI") are the joint placing agents of the Notes.





Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "We are delighted to have partnered with CMB Wing Lung and CMBI in launching this maiden medium term note issue of Sunlight REIT, with the competitive pricing of the Notes clearly demonstrating its strong capital market recognition. Similar to the Japanese yen 7,000 million sustainability-linked loan completed last month, this financing exercise once again illustrates the Manager's commitment to diversifying Sunlight REIT's sources of funding, while strengthening its exposure to fixed rate borrowing."





Mr. Wilson He, Assistant General Manager of CMB Wing Lung, said, "We are truly grateful to have such opportunity to support Sunlight REIT's issuance of the Notes and it is a move to further underpin our collaboration in the future."





About Sunlight REIT

Sunlight REIT (Stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission and constituted by the trust deed dated 26 May 2006 (as amended and supplemented by six supplemental deeds) (the "Trust Deed"), and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 21 December 2006. Sunlight REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with a total gross rentable area of over 1.2 million sq. ft.. The office properties are primarily located in core business areas, including Wan Chai and Sheung Wan, as well as in decentralized business areas such as Mong Kok and North Point. The key retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs and new towns including Sheung Shui, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long.





About the Manager

The Manager of Sunlight REIT is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (恒基兆業地產有限公司). Its main responsibility is to manage Sunlight REIT and all of its assets in accordance with the Trust Deed in the sole interest of its unitholders.





