The post-pandemic health awareness dictates increasing importance for the takeaway and grab-n-go menus. Thus, starting today, Gallery Lounge 2F is offering its newly updated weekend brunch, featuring a series of delicious sandwiches available for both dine-in and take out, alongside more typical brunch menu items such as Eggs Benedict and Beef Hash.

The sandwiches are Croque Madame, Sausage and Cheese, Mexican Scrambled Eggs BLT, U.S. Steak Sandwich, Lobster Roll, each priced at NT$380; the Bruch for Two, priced at NT$980 set includes two sandwiches, two fresh seasonal salads, and two drinks to kickstart your bright weekend day. Available on weekends and holidays from 1030 am to 5 pm at 2F Gallery.

Brioche is a signature French classic bread; In the French baking world, it is as significant as the baguette. Regent Taipei’s Executive Chef Noel created the brioche, using flour, imported French cream with milk, egg, and sugar, which were let rise at a low temperature then baked in the oven for 30 minutes.

The Lobster Roll is made from sauteed lobster with parsley and celery, lemon juice, and mayo, with a slight bread variation from the brioche. The Lobster Roll uses the Milk Toast – which creation process doesn’t use a drop of water, only cream and milk in a 1:1 ratio baked at 200 degrees to create a buttery taste and almost mochi-like texture.

Those who prefer classic brunch options can opt for the Sausage and Cheese, made from pan-fried sausage with homemade mustard, tomato sauce, and mozzarella and Emmental or the Croque madame, which includes pan-fried ham, cheese, and egg. Those who would like a heavier flavor profile can choose the Mexican Scrambled Eggs BLT, featuring scrambled eggs, smoked bacon with fresh tomato, lettuce, and scrambled eggs with homemade chipotle sauce. Meat-lovers can enjoy U.S. Steak Sandwich, featuring U.S. blade steak and sweet chili sauce.