Technology is behind Taipei's success in tackling COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As cities around the world face a double-bind amid the COVID-19 pandemic — to stall the economy or to worsen public health — Taipei has managed to keep the city’s wheels turning with its well-established system that streamlines information exchange and promotes transparency.

With a population of seven million in its metropolitan area, Taipei curbs transmissive diseases through its focus on smart technology and academic resources. The city's Department of Health has been collaborating with Academia Sinica, Taiwan's central academic institute, to analyze the data collected from community clinics to monitor signs for emerging epidemics.

When there is an outbreak in the city, the 12 district health centers can rely on the new newly established system to swiftly send patients’ specimens to the laboratory for examination. These approaches guarantee that health officials can identify the source of disease and take preventive measures in time.

This good grip on technology is what readied the municipality for tackling COVID-19 when it hit the nation. Beyond social distancing, ensuring that confirmed cases complete their mandated quarantine has proven crucial in leveling the infection rate.

That is why the Taiwanese central government erected its “electric fence” of mobile phone signals, which has allowed police and district officials to rigorously enforce quarantine measures. For instance, in March, one man was fined NT$1 million ($35,063) for ignoring the imperative.

While technology can be applied to secure public health, it can also improve transparency in food consumption. In 2013, Taipei's health department launched an online platform for consumers to source the ingredients in restaurants and night markets across the city; the department also released an interactive map in 2016 that allows diners to track restaurants' hygiene inspections.

By adopting technology into daily operations, Taipei has showcased for the world a model of data-driven and information-based public health management for the modern metropolis.