Taiwan reveals stamps for Year of the Ox

2021 is the Year of the Ox (Chunghwa Post photo) 2021 is the Year of the Ox (Chunghwa Post photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chunghwa Post will mark the Year of the Ox with a set of two stamps and a souvenir sheet aptly themed “turning the situation around.”

The images on the stamps are inspired by the art of paper cutting, with an ox turning its head. As in Mandarin Chinese, “turning” (扭) is a homonym for ox or cow (牛), the design symbolizes the concept of “turning things around” and “turning one’s luck for the better.”

The images reflect the hope that during the Year of the Ox, people can “avert disaster, overcome obstacles, and attain financial success,” Chunghwa Post said. In the zodiac, the ox stands for hard work, honesty, and keeping a low profile.

Though the Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 12, 2021, the stamps will be available from Dec. 1.