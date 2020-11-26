Okinawa hopes flights from Taiwan can resume in March

Okinawa wants flights from Taiwan to resume in March 2021 (Wikimedia, YangChen photo) Okinawa wants flights from Taiwan to resume in March 2021 (Wikimedia, YangChen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cut its number of visitors by two-thirds, the Japanese island region of Okinawa expressed the hope Thursday (Nov. 26) that flights from Taiwan could resume in March 2021.

Last year, the archipelago welcomed 9.46 million visitors, but in 2020, a total of only 3.7 million tourists has been projected, CNA reported. In its plans for the next year, the Okinawa Convention and Visitors Bureau (OCVB) said it hoped the number of tourists would rise to a level of 7 million; of those, only 300,000 were likely to come from outside Japan.

Flights between Taiwan and Okinawa should resume in March, according to the OCVB’s projections, with South Korea and Singapore following in July, Hong Kong in September, and China in November.

Considering domestic travel promotion programs, the Okinawa tourism body hoped that the number of visitors from other parts of Japan could return to levels seen in 2019, before the pandemic.