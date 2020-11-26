Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Okinawa hopes flights from Taiwan can resume in March

Number of visitors expected to drop from 9.46 million in 2019 to 3.7 million this year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/26 15:32
Okinawa wants flights from Taiwan to resume in March 2021 (Wikimedia, YangChen photo) 

Okinawa wants flights from Taiwan to resume in March 2021 (Wikimedia, YangChen photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cut its number of visitors by two-thirds, the Japanese island region of Okinawa expressed the hope Thursday (Nov. 26) that flights from Taiwan could resume in March 2021.

Last year, the archipelago welcomed 9.46 million visitors, but in 2020, a total of only 3.7 million tourists has been projected, CNA reported. In its plans for the next year, the Okinawa Convention and Visitors Bureau (OCVB) said it hoped the number of tourists would rise to a level of 7 million; of those, only 300,000 were likely to come from outside Japan.

Flights between Taiwan and Okinawa should resume in March, according to the OCVB’s projections, with South Korea and Singapore following in July, Hong Kong in September, and China in November.

Considering domestic travel promotion programs, the Okinawa tourism body hoped that the number of visitors from other parts of Japan could return to levels seen in 2019, before the pandemic.
Okinawa
travel ban
travel bubble
COVID-19
pandemic
tourism

RELATED ARTICLES

Bloomberg slights Taiwan with 3rd place pandemic ranking
Bloomberg slights Taiwan with 3rd place pandemic ranking
2020/11/25 18:09
Taiwan has secured at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister
Taiwan has secured at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister
2020/11/25 17:55
Taiwan to fine arrivals without negative COVID-19 test result starting Dec. 1
Taiwan to fine arrivals without negative COVID-19 test result starting Dec. 1
2020/11/25 17:05
Taiwan reports 5 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan reports 5 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia
2020/11/25 15:30
Two staff members at D.C. Taiwan representative office diagnosed with coronavirus
Two staff members at D.C. Taiwan representative office diagnosed with coronavirus
2020/11/25 15:08