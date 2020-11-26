More than 1,200 students return home to Taiwan amid coronavirus pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 1,282 Taiwanese overseas students returned home to continue their studies amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports said Thursday (Nov. 26).

As travel between countries became more difficult and schools across the world were forced to interrupt their normal programs, the government offered 3,540 places at colleges and universities in Taiwan to returning students. In the first phase of the program, 1,282 students registered, CNA reported.

According to the Ministry of Education (MOE), the list included students from some of the world’s most prestigious schools. Students returned from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and from Columbia University to continue their studies at National Taiwan University (NTU), while National Chengchi University (NCCU) saw registrations from Tokyo University, and National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) from the State University of New York (SUNY).

A total of 1,185 were enrolled in bachelor’s studies, 95 were pursuing master’s degrees and two were involved in PhD programs. Most of the students maintained their registrations with overseas universities and planned to head back once the pandemic relented, the MOE said.

Universities are offering 2,643 extra places for returned students during the second phase of the program, which is the semester beginning next February.