China threatens to blacklist Taiwanese independence supporters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese government said on Wednesday (Nov. 25) that it is contemplating creating a blacklist of “diehard” supporters of Taiwanese independence.

The idea was first floated by pro-Beijing Hong Kong-based newspaper Ta Kung Pao earlier this month, according to Reuters. China’s English tabloid the Global Times has said the list could include senior Taiwanese government officials.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory. However, the reality is that the country of Taiwan has its own democratically elected government from the top down, its own judicial system and laws, its own currency, its own military, its own healthcare system, in addition to a Taiwanese society that practices freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, and respect for human rights, which lies in stark contrast to China.

Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮), a spokeswoman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the “list of diehard Taiwan secessionists” now being considered will only target a small number of independence supporters and those who fund them, Reuters reported. “It is absolutely not aimed at the vast majority of Taiwan compatriots,” Zhu said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The Chinese spokeswoman gave no further details or timeframe, saying only that China would take “targeted steps to severely punish in accordance with the law” those it viewed as supporting independence. Chinese media have said the 2005 Anti-Secession Law, which Beijing created to give itself the right to attack Taiwan if it declares formal independence, as well as national security legislation, could be used to charge Taiwanese people placed on the list, the report said.

However, as Chinese courts have no jurisdiction in Taiwan and Taiwanese government leaders do not visit China, outside of some opposition party KMT members, it is unclear how Beijing will use the blacklist to affect any type of actual change.