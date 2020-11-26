Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

UN organization thanks Taiwan for 50,000-mask donation to Kuwait

Country continues to demonstrate that #TaiwanCanHelp safeguard global health

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/26 12:03
Taiwan donates 50,000 masks to Kuwait. (Taipei Commercial Representative Office in Kuwait photo)

Taiwan donates 50,000 masks to Kuwait. (Taipei Commercial Representative Office in Kuwait photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A United Nations organization has expressed its gratitude to Taiwan for the donation of 50,000 medical masks to Kuwait in June to aid in that country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan’s representative office in Kuwait said it has received a letter thanking Taiwan for the medical supplies it delivered to Kuwaiti disease control institutions earlier this year, reported CNA.

The document was written by Ameera Hassan, director of the UN-Habitat GCC Office in Kuwait. The UN-Habitat Kuwait office was established to encourage human settlement and international cooperation in the Arab States region.

According to Taiwanese representative to Kuwait Mou Hua-wei (牟華瑋), Taiwan has donated 50,000 surgical masks, 10,000 N95 respirators, 1,000 hazmat suits, and 200 face shields to the Middle Eastern nation in collaboration with the UN-Habitat GCC Office and the Kuwait Association of Surgeons.

Taiwan had donated some 51 million masks worldwide as of August, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said during a meeting with U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar. In addition to medical supplies, Taiwanese machinery businesses donated “mask production lines” to the Czech Republic in September out of appreciation for the country’s support for Taiwan.
medical masks
surgical masks
medical supplies
COVID-19
coronavirus
pandemic
Taiwan
donations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man killed on highway inspecting damage of previous accident
Taiwanese man killed on highway inspecting damage of previous accident
2020/11/25 20:45
Bloomberg slights Taiwan with 3rd place pandemic ranking
Bloomberg slights Taiwan with 3rd place pandemic ranking
2020/11/25 18:09
Taiwan has secured at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister
Taiwan has secured at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister
2020/11/25 17:55
Taiwan president confident about channels of communication with US
Taiwan president confident about channels of communication with US
2020/11/25 17:27
Taiwan to fine arrivals without negative COVID-19 test result starting Dec. 1
Taiwan to fine arrivals without negative COVID-19 test result starting Dec. 1
2020/11/25 17:05