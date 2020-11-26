Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) ) — A lucky 7-Eleven customer who bought bread and a drink for a mere NT$42 (US$1.47) has won the NT$10 million special prize in the September-October issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Wednesday (Nov. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. Later that day, 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, and PX Mart each announced that a customer had won the special prize.

According to 7-Eleven, its special prize winner purchased bread and a drink for NT$42 at a branch in Tainan's Annan District. In addition, the convenience store chain stated that two customers had won the NT$2 million grand prize and that four had taken home the NT$1 million e-invoice system prize.

One of the grand prize winners spent NT$203 on a rice ball, oden, and wheat black milk tea in Taichung's Beitun District. The other grand prize winner spent NT$1,004 on an ICT product and fresh milk at a 7-Eleven in Taichung's Dajia District.

As for the four winners of e-invoice system prizes, one customer bought bread and drinks in Taoyuan's Pingzhen District for NT$71, while another purchased a rice ball in Taichung's West District for NT$43.

The third winner bought a drink at a 7-Eleven in Taoyuan's Guishan District. The fourth purchased snacks at a branch in Taichung's Nantun District for NT$38.

FamilyMart stated that its special prize winner had spent less than NT$100 in Keelung's Qidu District but did not mention what the purchase was. In addition, the convenience store chain said one customer had won the NT$2 million grand prize, with four receiving the NT$200,000 First Prize and one taking home the NT$1 million e-invoice system prize.

The grand prize winner purchased a snack at a store in Miaoli County's Toufen. The four First Prize winners made purchases of tea, bread, snacks, and other commodities for less than NT$100 at FamilyMarts in Changhua County's Shetou Township, New Taipei City's Wugu District, Tainan City's Xinying District, and Yilan County's Toucheng Township.

The sole FamilyMart customer to become an e-invoice system prize winner bought a beverage and other goods in Hualien County's Shoufeng Township.

According to PX Mart, its special prize winner spent NT$56 on milk toast and dragon fruit at a store in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District. In addition to the special prize winner, PX Mart reported that one customer had garnered the grand prize.

The grand prize winner spent NT$133 on Japanese curry salad and Tamsui fish balls at a store in New Taipei City's Yonghe District.

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$341,000) Special Prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 42024723. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 64157858.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 68550826, 84643124, and 46665810. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there are two this time around: 651 and 341. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will win an NT$200 prize.