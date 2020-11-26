Taiwan could play key role in rearrangement of global supply chains: AIT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen said Wednesday (Nov. 25) that Taiwan could play "a unique role" in the world's pursuit of a sustainable economy and the rearrangement of global supply chains.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and AIT co-hosted the U.S.-Taiwan Forum on Pandemic Prevention and Supply Chain Restructuring to discuss the East Asian nation's position in the international landscape during the coronavirus pandemic. Besides Christensen, economic minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Vice President Stephen Su (蘇孟宗) also joined the virtual event.

In his speech, Christensen pointed out that the ongoing pandemic has reshaped global supply chains and forced some international companies to withdraw from China. He said countries around the world have begun to realize the risk of being overly dependent on a single supplier.

Christensen stressed that many businesses have begun searching for partners more reliable than China and that Taiwan has proven it can fulfill such a role. He also mentioned that U.S.-Taiwan relations have improved significantly, as evidenced by high-level American officials' recent visits to the country.

He further stated that the U.S. is hoping to build resilient supply chains with Taiwan, as the latter is known to be at the center of high-tech supply chains in the region. He added that Taiwan shares the same democratic values as Washington and that the two countries also engage in close economic cooperation.