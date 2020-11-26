British representative to Taiwan to leave office next month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British representative to Taiwan Catherine Nettleton, whose four-year-tenure ends next month, praised Taiwan’s success in epidemic prevention while meeting with Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) on Wednesday (Nov. 25) to bid him farewell.

The Taoyuan City Government pointed out that Nettleton came to Taiwan in 2016 and will resign in December. When she met with Cheng Wednesday afternoon, she recalled their first meeting in London and said the two sides had had a pleasant exchange, Liberty Times reported.

She said that she has been deeply impressed by Taiwan's success handling the coronavirus pandemic. She added that she has visited villages and towns across the nation during her stay and experienced many local customs and foods.

Nettleton mentioned that the UK has long been committed to addressing the environmental impact of climate change and aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. She pointed out that next year’s UN Climate Change Conference will be held in Scotland and welcomed Cheng to lead a delegation to the summit.

As a parting gift, the mayor gave the British representative a photo taken of the two when Nettleton visited Taoyuan for the first time in 2017. He remarked that Taiwan and the UK share the values of democracy, freedom, and human rights.