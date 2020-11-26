Taiwan resumes passenger flights to Vietnam after 7-month hiatus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese airplane carrying 280 passengers landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Wednesday (Nov. 25), the first such flight since Vietnam halted inbound passenger flights in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The passengers, comprising experts, skilled workers, and their families, were transported to locations in 15 provinces for a 14-day quarantine. For the time being, tourists are still banned from visiting the country, reported CNA.

Over the past months, Taiwanese businesspeople needing to travel to the Southeast Asian country could only take charter flights arranged by Taiwan’s representative office in Vietnam.

The flight was operated by Taiwan’s flag carrier China Airlines (CAL), which has scheduled two to three flights a week from Taoyuan to Hanoi between Dec. 6 and March 27, 2021. The airline seeks to capitalize on the expected demand as Taiwanese companies move their production bases from China to Vietnam.

EVA Air will operate one Taoyuan-Hanoi flight per week between Dec. 23 and March 31.

The two leading national carriers are also providing flights between Taoyuan and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest city and economic center. CAL will operate the route with one to two flights a week between Dec. 17 and March 27, while EVA Air will offer one to two per week from Jan. 1 through March 31.

Those intending to travel from Taiwan to Vietnam for business purposes are required to acquire permits from the Vietnamese health and immigration authorities before they purchase their tickets, wrote UDN.