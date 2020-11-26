BC-US--Cocoa, US

Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/11/26 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2759 2768 2685 2724 Down 61
May 2697 2700 2631 2667 Down 52
Jul 2669 2672 2606 2638 Down 52
Sep 2640 2642 2584 2609 Down 52
Dec 2597 2601 2575 2591 Down 51
Mar 2580 2596 2572 2585 Down 50
May 2583 Down 48
Jul 2584 Down 48
Sep 2587 Down 48