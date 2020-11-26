BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2724 Down 61 Dec 2993 Down 61 Dec 2724 Down 61 Mar 2759 2768 2685 2724 Down 61 May 2697 2700 2631 2667 Down 52 Jul 2669 2672 2606 2638 Down 52 Sep 2640 2642 2584 2609 Down 52 Dec 2597 2601 2575 2591 Down 51 Mar 2580 2596 2572 2585 Down 50 May 2583 Down 48 Jul 2584 Down 48 Sep 2587 Down 48