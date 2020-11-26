BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2724
|Down
|61
|Dec
|2993
|Down
|61
|Dec
|2724
|Down
|61
|Mar
|2759
|2768
|2685
|2724
|Down
|61
|May
|2697
|2700
|2631
|2667
|Down
|52
|Jul
|2669
|2672
|2606
|2638
|Down
|52
|Sep
|2640
|2642
|2584
|2609
|Down
|52
|Dec
|2597
|2601
|2575
|2591
|Down
|51
|Mar
|2580
|2596
|2572
|2585
|Down
|50
|May
|2583
|Down
|48
|Jul
|2584
|Down
|48
|Sep
|2587
|Down
|48