Taiwanese man killed on highway inspecting damage of previous accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man surnamed Lee (李) was killed on a freeway in Hsinchu Wednesday morning (Nov. 25) when he was hit by an SUV after exiting his vehicle to inspect the damage from a preceding accident.

Lee, 33, was heading southbound on the Hsinchu section of National Freeway 3 around 2 a.m. on Wednesday when he got into an accident involving a flatbed truck, according to CNA.

During the moments following the accident, a white SUV coming from behind failed to dodge Lee, causing him to lose vital signs on the spot. The driver of the SUV and its passengers sustained various degrees of injury.

Police urged people involved in minor accidents on the highways to move their vehicles to a safe place as soon as possible after quickly taking photos and possibly marking their positions. The relocation should be done before calling the authorities so as to avoid a second collision, the police added.