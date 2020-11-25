Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese anti-submarine plane intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ

Y-8 incursion is 5th incident in 5 days

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/25 19:34
A Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft (CNA, Ministry of National Defense photo) 

A Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft (CNA, Ministry of National Defense photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft intruded into the southwest sector of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the Air Force said Wednesday (Nov. 25).

Intrusions by a range of Chinese warplanes have become almost a daily occurrence, with Beijing threatening Taiwan over its close ties with the United States.

As on previous occasions, Taiwan’s Air Force scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor its activity, CNA reported.

The appearance of the Y-8 marked the fifth day in a row that a Chinese jet entered Taiwan’s ADIZ. The Air Force did not specify at what time of the day the intrusion occurred.

It came shortly after an alleged visit to Taiwan by a high-level U.S. Navy officer, Rear Admiral Michael Studeman. Known as “J2,” he is in charge of intelligence at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
Y-8
Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft
Air Force
ADIZ
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/11/25 09:53
Chinese military plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese military plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ
2020/11/24 09:30
5 US spy planes fly south of Taiwan ahead of admiral's visit
5 US spy planes fly south of Taiwan ahead of admiral's visit
2020/11/23 12:47
Chinese anti-submarine military aircraft enters Taiwan ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine military aircraft enters Taiwan ADIZ
2020/11/23 12:30
US guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
2020/11/21 20:40