Chinese anti-submarine plane intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft intruded into the southwest sector of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the Air Force said Wednesday (Nov. 25).

Intrusions by a range of Chinese warplanes have become almost a daily occurrence, with Beijing threatening Taiwan over its close ties with the United States.

As on previous occasions, Taiwan’s Air Force scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor its activity, CNA reported.

The appearance of the Y-8 marked the fifth day in a row that a Chinese jet entered Taiwan’s ADIZ. The Air Force did not specify at what time of the day the intrusion occurred.

It came shortly after an alleged visit to Taiwan by a high-level U.S. Navy officer, Rear Admiral Michael Studeman. Known as “J2,” he is in charge of intelligence at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.