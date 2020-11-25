Taiwan has secured at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Commands Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday (Nov. 25) that the country has secured at least 15 million vaccines doses for COVID-19.

Chen said that Taiwan has directly purchased 10 million doses from a foreign company, which he had earlier revealed, according to Newtalk.

In addition to the 10 million doses, Taiwan can procure COVID-19 vaccine doses for 10 to 50 percent of the country's population through the COVAX allocation platform. Altogether, the country has secured at least 15 million doses, Chen added.

According to CNA, Taiwan signed a deal with COVAX in September to enable the nation to purchase enough doses to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population, which amounts to around 2.3 million people, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

As for other direct purchases from foreign companies, Chen said that he would like to keep the details confidential, as they are still under negotiation, per Newtalk.