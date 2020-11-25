Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president confident about channels of communication with US

President Tsai met Biden choices Blinken and Sullivan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/25 17:27
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden (left) with Antony Blinken, his choice for secretary of state 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden (left) with Antony Blinken, his choice for secretary of state  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed confidence Wednesday (Nov. 25) about channels of communication with the United States, as she had met several prospective members of a Biden Administration face to face.

President-elect Joe Biden named Antony Blinken as his choice for secretary of state and Jake Sullivan as his national security adviser. Taiwanese cable stations showed undated footage of the latter sitting down for talks with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

The president said the interaction between Taiwanese officials and the members of the Biden Administration would continue to function based on the foundations laid over the previous years, the Liberty Times reported.

She pointed out how a bipartisan consensus in the U.S. had backed numerous pieces of legislation supporting Taiwan, weapons sales, and visits by senior officials to the island. Her decision to allow the import from next Jan. 1 of U.S. pork treated with ractopamine won praise from both parties in Congress and has given renewed impetus to moves toward a trade agreement.

As the relationship between the two countries was based on shared values, no change in government in Washington, D.C., would affect basic policies, the president concluded.
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Biden Administration
Antony Blinken
Jake Sullivan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan begins construction of indigenous submarines
Taiwan begins construction of indigenous submarines
2020/11/24 15:44
Taiwan-US ties will be low-key but substantial under Biden's secretary of state: DPP Legislator
Taiwan-US ties will be low-key but substantial under Biden's secretary of state: DPP Legislator
2020/11/24 14:39
Taiwan's KMT threatens to take to streets again for food safety
Taiwan's KMT threatens to take to streets again for food safety
2020/11/24 12:34
Taiwan-US relations may 'regress' under Biden's multilateral diplomacy: Academic
Taiwan-US relations may 'regress' under Biden's multilateral diplomacy: Academic
2020/11/24 10:45
Transit through Taiwan Strait vital to free Indo-Pacific: US Navy commander
Transit through Taiwan Strait vital to free Indo-Pacific: US Navy commander
2020/11/23 16:17