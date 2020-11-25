Taiwan to fine arrivals without negative COVID-19 test result starting Dec. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Nov. 25) said that all persons arriving in Taiwan without proof of a negative coronavirus test beginning Dec. 1 will receive heavy fines, except those who have been excused by health authorities.

Earlier last week, the CECC revealed its winter epidemic prevention protocol and said that all travelers to Taiwan, regardless of nationality or purpose of arrival, will be required to present a negative coronavirus test within three days of their departure. The new measure is expected to last until Feb. 28, 2021.

During a regular press conference Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) emphasized that heavy fines will be issued to individuals who choose to neglect the new rule. He said the negative test requirement is aimed to help airlines ensure passenger safety and avoid huge crowds lining up for coronavirus tests at the airports.

Chen said violators will not only be ineligible for the government's quarantine subsidy but also receive fines between NT$10,000 (US$351) and NT$150,000 for violating the Communicable Disease Control Act. They will also be subject to criminal liability if they infect another person with coronavirus, he added.

The health minister mentioned that the only exceptions to the requirement are people who come to Taiwan for emergency or have difficulty obtaining a COVID-19 test in their residing countries, such as Tuvalu, Niue, Fiji, and Tonga. He said Taiwanese or foreign nationals who obtain special permission from the CECC will also be excused for not submitting a negative COVID-19 test report prior to boarding their flight, reported CNA.