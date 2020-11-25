Missing hiker in southern Taiwan found dead

Initial assessment indicated that Fu had tripped and fallen off Guanhai Cliff. Initial assessment indicated that Fu had tripped and fallen off Guanhai Cliff. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A China Steel Express Corp. (CSE) employee surnamed Fu (傅) was found dead in Shoushan National Nature Park on Tuesday (Nov. 24) one week after he was reported missing by his family.

Firefighters found Fu on a slope 200 meters below the Guanhai Cliff (觀海崖) Tuesday morning, according to CNA. Fu had multiple bruises all over his body and fractures on his right leg.

Firefighters said that an initial assessment indicated that Fu had tripped and fallen when he was walking along the edge of the precipice and that he had been dead for several days.

Police and firefighters spent many days searching for Fu near the area where his cell phone last emitted signals. They concentrated their search around Shaonu Peak (少女峰) and Guanhai Cliff and even went deep into nearby stalactite caves but did not find him.

Fu, 63, was reported missing by his family one day after he had lunch with his former classmates on Nov. 17. Police had worked to obtain footage of security cameras that captured the CSE employee after the luncheon. He was seen walking towards a trailhead to Shoushan in short sleeves, shorts, and sandals.