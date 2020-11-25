Lead8 Design for Newly Unveiled ‘11 SKIES’ in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s $20 Billion Mixed-use Destination at SKYCITY

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 November 2020 - Lead8, the international award-winning design firm, is excited to announce the firm's appointment as Lead Consultant on '11 SKIES' has been extended to include Interior Design alongside its Masterplanning and Architecture scope.





11 SKIES, the brand new HK$20 billion mixed-use destination at SKYCITY, will be Hong Kong's largest hub for Retail, Dining and Entertainment (RDE), and the first such development to combine wealth management and wellness services. The latest designs and name were unveiled this week by New World Development.

















"Lead8's multi-disciplinary undertaking as Masterplanners, Architects and Interior Designers on 11 SKIES has been an incredible achievement. This is a ground-breaking development which continues to attract international interest. It is a testament to the commitment, creativity and expertise of our team that we have been entrusted to design and deliver the city's most comprehensive and enhanced RDE destination to date," said Claude Touikan, Co Founder & Executive Director at Lead8.





Operated by K11, 11 SKIES is a brand new landmark in Hong Kong for locals and tourists covering a gross floor area of 3.8 million sqft. The destination will feature 2.66 million sqft dedicated to dining and retail outlets and 570,000 sqft for experiential entertainment facilities. There will be over 800 shops including more than 120 dining concepts together with entertainment never seen before in the region, all under one roof.





Notably, the destination has attracted the first launch in Greater China for famous entertainment brand KidZania. Further unique and imaginative entertainment facilities will also be on offer including SkyTrack, the world's largest indoor and outdoor karting track, a flying theatre, digital media performances and immersive educational experiences. Once complete, 11 SKIES will be the largest indoor entertainment centre in Hong Kong.





As part of the mixed-use development, 11 SKIES also integrates three grade A office towers covering 570,000 sqft which will be operated under K11 ATELIER. They will feature anchor tenancies from five large-scale international institutions in financial services, insurance and health management. As the first to combine wealth management and wellness services within an RDE destination, 11 SKIES aims to provide unique connectivity and redefine the traveller and consumer experience.





Strategically located next to the Hong Kong International Airport, the Hong Kong Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and the future Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link, 11 SKIES will benefit from the high volume of passengers travelling through Hong Kong International Airport, and a further 72 million people residing in the GBA. The destination will become a centerpiece within the GBA's 'one-hour living circle' and a gateway to the rest of the world.





Opening in phases from 2022 to 2025, 11 SKIES is set to deliver a first-of-its-kind ecosystem offering brand new experiences for retail, entertainment, dining, wellness and business in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay region.





Project Details

Location: Hong Kong

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Size: 3.8 million sqft

Masterplan: Lead8

Architecture: Lead8

Interior Design: Lead8



Image Gallery





All images ©Lead8 Hong Kong Limited





About Lead8

Lead8 is an international design studio with award-winning expertise in architecture, interior design, masterplanning, branding and graphic design. With a team of over 250, the firm works on projects in more than 40 cities around the world from studios in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and London. Since its inception, Lead8 has partnered with some of the world's leading property developers, owners and operators with a portfolio which includes 11 SKIES at Hong Kong International Airport, MixC Shenzhen Bay, One Bangkok and the Shangri-La Mixed-use Development in Fuzhou.





About 11 SKIES

11 SKIES will be Hong Kong's largest hub for Retail, Dining and Entertainment (RDE), and the first to combine wealth management and wellness services in one complete ecosystem for people in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and the rest of the world. The destination is owned and developed by New World Development Company Limited and operated by K11 Group.





www.11-skies.com



