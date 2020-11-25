Taiwan president denies plans for Cabinet reshuffle

President Tsai Ing-wen speaking to reporters at the DPP headquarters Nov. 25 President Tsai Ing-wen speaking to reporters at the DPP headquarters Nov. 25 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are no plans to replace Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) for the time being as he and his team have done a good job boosting the economy amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told reporters Wednesday (Nov. 25).

Following a protest last weekend against the government’s decision to allow the import of American pork treated with the leanness drug ractopamine beginning Jan. 1, reports began circulating that Su, 73, might be asked to leave the position he has held since Jan. 2019. He has been unable to present his latest government report at the Legislative Yuan due to a persistent boycott by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

However, Tsai thanked him for his performance fighting African swine fever and the coronavirus, allowing Taiwanese to continue with their normal lives, the Liberty Times reported.

The president added that she wanted Su to continue his efforts on behalf of the economy, while she also condemned China's calls to blacklist him as a major Taiwan Independence activist, calling them "unhelpful to bilateral relations."