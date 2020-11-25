Former AIT director believes Biden's secretary of state will value Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Douglas Paal said Tuesday (Nov. 24) that he expects the U.S.-Taiwan relationship to prosper under the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken.

On Monday (Nov. 23), Biden revealed his intention to name Blinken as the new secretary of state. The 58-year-old Democrat has worked closely with the former vice president over the last two decades and served as deputy secretary of state under former President Barack Obama.

During an interview with CNA, Paal pointed out that Biden had made a responsible choice by nominating Blinken, who he believes will pursue diplomatic solutions in a more predictable manner. He said Blinken will avoid unnecessary confrontations with China while not overly relying on cooperation with the regime.

Paal stressed that Blinken's main task will be repairing Washington's relations with its allies. He said Taiwan's positive image in the global economic, political, and health system will draw significant recognition from the next secretary of state.

Meanwhile, former AIT Chairman Richard Bush also highlighted Blinken's support for democracy and partnerships with Asian countries. He expected the new secretary of state and other Obama veterans to restore Washington's traditional diplomacy and national security mechanisms.