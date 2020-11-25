Taiwan reports 5 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia

Health workers in protective suits prepare to administer free COVID-19 tests in low-income area in Manila, Philippines. Health workers in protective suits prepare to administer free COVID-19 tests in low-income area in Manila, Philippines. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Nov. 25) announced that five new cases of Wuhan coronavirus have been imported from Indonesia and the Philippines.

During his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced five imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 624. The latest cases include three Indonesians and two Filipinos.

Chen stated that Cases 620, 621, and 622 were Indonesian women ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s. All three arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 10 for work.

Upon entry into the country, they were immediately placed in a quarantine center. Thus far, none have reported experiencing any symptoms of the disease.

Just as their quarantine was set to expire, they were tested for coronavirus on Nov. 23. The three tested positive for the virus on Nov. 25 and were placed in hospital isolation.

Since the three cases have been asymptomatic throughout their stay in Taiwan and did not come in contact with any other persons, the health department has not implemented contact tracing.

According to Chen, Cases 623 and 624 are a Filipino woman in her 20s and a Filipino man in his 30s who came to Taiwan for work. Case No. 623 arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 10, while Case No. 624 landed in the country on Nov. 11th.

Both were transported directly to quarantine centers upon arrival. Neither reported experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus during their quarantine stays.

Prior to the expiration of their quarantines, they were tested on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. Both were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 25 and placed in a hospital isolation ward.

As both cases have been asymptomatic and did not come in contact with others, the health department has not carried out any contact tracing for their cases.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 108,223 COVID-19 tests, with 106,548 coming back negative.

Out of the 623 officially confirmed cases, 531 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 553 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 63 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

The Philippines has reported a total of 421,722 coronavirus cases and 8,185 deaths. Indonesia currently has 506,302 coronavirus cases and 16,111 deaths.