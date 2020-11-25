Two staff members at D.C. Taiwan representative office diagnosed with coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two staff members at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington, D.C., were confirmed with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), but they had not come into contact with “Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue” delegates, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 25).

Upon being confirmed with the virus, the two latest cases had their offices completely disinfected, while the remaining staff was asked to wear masks for the whole day and to work in shifts. Public services are operating normally on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings as the two infected employees worked on another floor and did not have contact with the consular department.

One other staff member was diagnosed positive on Nov. 22.

Taiwan’s Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) visited Washington from Nov. 17-20 for discussions and video conference talks with Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach.

However, Representative Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said the two patients never had any contact with members of the delegation, nor did they come in contact with her during the past two weeks, CNA reported. Colleagues who had contact with the confirmed cases were being tested and asked to isolate at home, where they could continue working, Hsiao said.

Taiwanese representative offices in other countries, most notably France, have also been hit by coronavirus infections.