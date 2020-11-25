RB expands its support to Habitat for Humanity to create a cleaner, healthier world

Hong Kong SAR - Media OUtReach - 25 November 2020 - Reckitt Benckiser Hong Kong ("RB") is expanding its partnership with Habitat for Humanity in its third phase of the Community Anti-Epidemic Support Programme. The total face value of the operation and in-kind donation of the 3-phased programme is worth over HKD6.8 million. In this phase, RB extends its support to help low-income families, elderly people and vulnerable women in Hong Kong to have cleaner and healthier homes.













As a global leader in health and hygiene, RB has been continuously addressing the collective fight against COVID-19. Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager Hong Kong & Taiwan, Health, RB Hong Kong, says: "We exist to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. In the third phase of the Community Anti-Epidemic Support Programme, we hope to strengthen access to hygiene for low-income families, elderly people and women and to break the chain of infection during the unstable pandemic situation in Hong Kong."

The collaboration with Habitat will support nearly 500 low-income families and vulnerable elderly people, including women in the community who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. RB has donated Dettol and Aerogard cleaning, disinfection and protection products to support family health and hygiene and provide a deep cleaning programme. The programme employs local domestic workers to provide a deep cleaning service to vulnerable elderly and disabled families living in substandard housing.

Mr. Boudewijn Feith, General Manager Greater China, Hygiene, added "In addition to supporting elderly people to have safer and more hygienic homes, we are also providing hygiene products and part time employment opportunities for vulnerable low-income women who have been experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic."

RB has partnered with Habitat in Hong Kong since 2018, supporting its Project Home Works programme which provides basic renovation services to low-income elderly and disabled people living in public rental housing. In 2019, RB sponsored Habitat's Women Build programme, renovating a shelter for pregnant teenagers in crisis and a shelter for migrant workers and their babies. "The COVID-19 outbreak has spread rapidly to all corners of the globe and the need for clean and healthy housing is more critical than ever. We are grateful for our meaningful partnership with RB. Long-term, cross-sector collaboration is vital to the sustainability of our programmes and will impact the health and well-being of families and communities in Hong Kong," said Jo Hayes, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong.

About Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong

Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort. The housing organisation has since grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. Habitat works locally in Hong Kong and across the Asia and Pacific region, to help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Financial assistance and volunteers from Hong Kong have contributed to Habitat supporting more than 29 million people globally. Through shelter, we empower.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies