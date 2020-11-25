Taiwan distillery releases new series of whiskey featuring abstract art

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A collaboration project titled "2020 Kavalan Artist Series" was launched by Taiwanese distillery Kavalan and abstract artist Paul Chiang (江賢二) on Tuesday (Nov. 24).

The series features four distinct types of Kavalan whisky, whose bottles feature themed paintings by Chiang. The themes for each type are: “Ocean,” “Air,” “Sunlight,” and “Mother Earth.”

According to Kavalan, each type was designated a theme based on its flavor profile. The four types include Puncheon, which has hints of “smooth vanilla and sweet toffee”; Virgin Oak, which has a smoky plum aftertaste; French wine cask, which has a “vibrant scent of berries and black currants”; and peated malt, which is a mix of “rich beeswax, toffee, and coconut aroma.”

Born in 1942, Chiang returned to Taiwan in 1998 after 30 years of studying and living in New York and Paris. He has been based in Taitung since then, creating artwork that “symbolize his passion and love towards the land.”

Chiang’s respect for art and nature was in line with the Kavalan’s philosophy, which was why the distillery selected him for the project.

Commenting on why he agreed to work with Kavalan, Chiang said, "Honestly, I drink red wine more, but my collectors like Kavalan Whisky and they would give it to me as gifts. So, when the third generation of the company approached me with the project, I agreed without hesitation."



2020 Kavalan Artist Series (Taiwan News photo)