GBG Announces New APAC Managing Director

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 November 2020 - GBG (AIM:GBG), the global technology specialist in fraud and compliance management, identity verification and location data intelligence, has announced the appointment of Dev Dhiman as Managing Director of Asia Pacific (APAC).









Dhiman joins GBG after 12 years at Experian, where he held various senior positions including most recently being Managing Director of South East Asia. Dhiman brings extensive experience working with financial institutions across the APAC and EMEA regions and in-depth knowledge in data intelligence, analytics, and fraud prevention; he will be responsible for driving the next phase of GBG's growth and innovation.

Nick Brown, Group Managing Director of GBG, said, "We are pleased to welcome Dev to the GBG team as Managing Director for APAC. This is an exciting and fast growing region for GBG and we are looking forward to working with Dev to continue delivering market-leading solutions across all our key industry segments."

Dhiman takes over the role from June Lee, who has been at the helm of the APAC business for three years. Lee has been integral to GBG's transformation in the region and achieved several significant milestones for the business including delivering double-digit year-on-year revenue growth, deepening relationships and broadening solutions implemented with regional customers, and expanding market penetration with the onboarding of new clients.

"I am excited to continue to grow GBG's leadership and expertise in APAC, building on the strong foundation that June has established," Dhiman shared. "As financial crimes continue to evolve and increase in complexity, financial institutions are looking towards technology providers to develop innovative solutions and create robust ecosystems that can help them pre-empt and mitigate emerging fraud attacks to achieve a safe and trusted digital environment to transact with their consumers. I am looking forward to taking GBG through the next phase of growth."

Brown added, "I am grateful to June for her tremendous contribution to the business in the last three years. Under her leadership the APAC team has grown from 90 to over 250 employees across eight locations. She played instrumental roles in the investment of CredoLab, which heightened GBG's technology portfolio for the digital banking sector, and in leading solution development of GBG's fraud and compliance solutions globally. We wish her all the best in her next endeavours."

In addition to Dhiman, GBG has also made the following senior appointments:

Lara Clark has been appointed as General Counsel and Chief Regulation Officer . Clark joins GBG's Global Executive team to enhance the Group's regulatory strategy and lead its global legal and privacy teams.

has been appointed as . Clark joins GBG's Global Executive team to enhance the Group's regulatory strategy and lead its global legal and privacy teams. Boris Huard assumes a newly created role, Managing Director for Identity & Fraud, EMEA. Huard will be responsible for setting the strategic direction and business priorities for GBG's Identity & Fraud portfolios to make it easier for customers to access products and services.

assumes a newly created role, Huard will be responsible for setting the strategic direction and business priorities for GBG's Identity & Fraud portfolios to make it easier for customers to access products and services. Christina Luttrell has been promoted to CEO of IDology, a GBG company, in the USA. Previously COO of the subsidiary, Luttrell has been a critical part of the company's success over the past 13 years, driving product-centric and customer-focused approach to the identity verification and fraud markets.

GBG and AmBank, the 6th largest banking group in Malaysia, recently won the Cyber Risk Solution of the Year category at the Asia Risk Awards 2020, the longest-running and most prestigious awards for firms and individuals involved in Asia's derivatives markets and risk management.

GBG was also recently classified as a Category Leader for Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for KYC/AML Software Solutions 2020 under their Financial Crime Risk Management Systems pillar.

For more information about GBG's range of solutions in APAC, click here. To view GBG recent awards and achievements, visit us here.





About GBG:

GBG offers a range of solutions that help organisations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers. Our market-leading technology, data and expertise help our customers improve digital access, deliver a seamless experience and establish trust so that they can transact quickly, safely and securely with their customers online.





Headquartered in the UK and with over 1,000 team members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000 customers in over 70 countries. Some of the world's best-known businesses rely on GBG to provide digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce giants to Asia's biggest banks and European household brands.





To find out more about how we help our clients establish trust with their customers, visit www.gbgplc.com/apac, follow us on Twitter @gbgplc or LinkedIn.