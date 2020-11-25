US Navy admiral departs Taiwan after three-day visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The plane that had purportedly brought American Navy Admiral Michael Studeman to Taiwan three days ago departed for the U.S. from Songshan Airport at 7:10 Tuesday evening.

Reuters sources said Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, who heads intelligence at the U.S. military’s Indo-Pacific Command arrived in Taipei on the plane on Sunday (Nov. 22). The trip would make Studeman one of the highest-ranking U.S. military officers to have visited Taiwan in recent years, CNA reported.

Though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed on Sunday that an American official had arrived in the country, neither the Taiwanese nor the U.S. government has revealed further details. At a regular press conference Tuesday morning, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanna Ou (歐江安) said only that the two countries enjoy frequent exchanges and friendly interactions.

MOFA has always welcomed American officials to Taiwan, Ou stated. However, based on the deep mutual trust between the nations and out of consideration for national interests, she said the ministry will not confirm, explain, or comment on the visit.