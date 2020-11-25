Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

US Navy admiral departs Taiwan after three-day visit

Reason for Rear Admiral Michael Studeman's visit remains unclear

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/25 12:09
U.S. Navy's Rear Admiral Michael Studeman departed Taipei Tuesday evening.

U.S. Navy's Rear Admiral Michael Studeman departed Taipei Tuesday evening. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The plane that had purportedly brought American Navy Admiral Michael Studeman to Taiwan three days ago departed for the U.S. from Songshan Airport at 7:10 Tuesday evening.

Reuters sources said Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, who heads intelligence at the U.S. military’s Indo-Pacific Command arrived in Taipei on the plane on Sunday (Nov. 22). The trip would make Studeman one of the highest-ranking U.S. military officers to have visited Taiwan in recent years, CNA reported.

Though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed on Sunday that an American official had arrived in the country, neither the Taiwanese nor the U.S. government has revealed further details. At a regular press conference Tuesday morning, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanna Ou (歐江安) said only that the two countries enjoy frequent exchanges and friendly interactions.

MOFA has always welcomed American officials to Taiwan, Ou stated. However, based on the deep mutual trust between the nations and out of consideration for national interests, she said the ministry will not confirm, explain, or comment on the visit.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Rear Admiral Michael Studeman
U.S. Navy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan-US ties will be low-key but substantial under Biden's secretary of state: DPP Legislator
Taiwan-US ties will be low-key but substantial under Biden's secretary of state: DPP Legislator
2020/11/24 14:39
Taiwan-US relations may 'regress' under Biden's multilateral diplomacy: Academic
Taiwan-US relations may 'regress' under Biden's multilateral diplomacy: Academic
2020/11/24 10:45
China threatens response to Taiwan visit by US admiral
China threatens response to Taiwan visit by US admiral
2020/11/23 17:13
Transit through Taiwan Strait vital to free Indo-Pacific: US Navy commander
Transit through Taiwan Strait vital to free Indo-Pacific: US Navy commander
2020/11/23 16:17
US Navy admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan
US Navy admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan
2020/11/23 11:21