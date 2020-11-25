Impossible Marketing Clinches Title Of 'Search Marketing Agency Of The Year 2020'

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 November 2020 - Leading digital marketing agency Impossible Marketing has once again proven itself as a force to be reckoned with. This time, the home-grown agency has been crowned the title of Search Marketing Agency of the Year 2020, marking their inaugural win on their first time participating in the annual competition.

This year's Agency of the Year Awards by Marketing Magazine celebrates outstanding local agencies in the advertising and marketing sectors, spread across 23 categories. Unlike most other industry awards, the Agency of the Year Awards judges companies by their overall performance, rather than on specific campaigns.





Finishing amongst the top three agencies in the Search Marketing category, Impossible Marketing -- which offers services like search engine optimisation (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) -- was handpicked out of a sea of local digital marketing agencies by a panel of independent client-side judges. This year, the jury was made up of esteemed marketing professionals in numerous well-known companies like Grab, L'Oréal, and Hilton, amongst others.





On their milestone achievement, founder and CEO of Impossible Marketing, Alan Koh, wishes to give the credit to his reliable team of marketers and their clients' trust. "A big thank you to our clients for their ongoing support, and all at Team Impossible, who work tirelessly to hit the KPIs," said Mr Koh.





The win adds onto the company's growing list of achievements, which includes their recent nomination as a finalist of the "Best Use Of Digital 2020" award by Markies Singapore. While this milestone achievement has affirmed the work of this 9-year-old company, they are not about to rest on their laurels.





Speaking about the company's future plans after winning the Search Marketing Agency of the Year 2020, Mr Koh shared that he intends to bring his services to more countries in the South East Asia region in the next year. He explains, "Every company needs to have an online presence, not only in Singapore. Therefore, it only makes sense for us to offer our winning digital strategy to more companies in the world."



