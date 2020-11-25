Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Nov. 24), marking the 18th such intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft and a Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. In response, the military scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air missile defense systems to track the Chinese planes.

China has continued its almost daily harassment of Taiwan’s ADIZ for over two months, with intrusions usually occurring in the southwest corner of the zone.

Starting on Sept. 16, two PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8s flew into the southwest section of the ADIZ. On Sept. 18, while U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach was in Taiwan on a three-day visit, Beijing sent 18 military planes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighters split into five groups — to carry out sorties to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest portion of the ADIZ, with some crossing over the median line in the Taiwan Strait.

On Sept. 19, which coincided with the last day of Krach’s visit, another 19 Chinese military aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft, flew six sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest section of the ADIZ, with some again straying over the median line.

On Nov. 2, eight PLAAF planes, including two Y-8s, two SU-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16s, carried out five sorties in the southwest portion of Taiwan’s ADIZ, marking the third-largest incursion since Sept. 16. The rest of the intrusions since Sept. 16 have comprised between one and three Chinese military planes, while on Oct. 22, a Chinese drone was also sent into the southwest section of the identification zone.



Chinese Y-8 electronic warfare plane on Nov. 24 (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 24 (MND image)