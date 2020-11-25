US environmental chief puts brakes on Taiwan trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Andrew Wheeler is postponing an official trip to Taiwan five days after the cost of the visit drew close scrutiny by American media.

In an email, EPA spokesperson James Hewitt told Bloomberg about the postponement in an email, citing "pressing domestic priorities at home."

The New York Times reported last week that Wheeler was expected to take a charted flight to Taipei in early December that would cost American taxpayers US$250,000, excluding additional costs during the planned three-day stay. The report pointed out that the trip would cost nearly three times that of Wheeler's predecessor Gina McCarthy's two-day trip to Taiwan in 2014.

In addition to criticizing Wheeler's visit, the Times also questioned the necessity of his four trips in the pipeline to Latin American countries in January "before leaving office."

In the same email to Bloomberg, Hewitt complained about the disclosure of the tentative schedules to the media "by a government official," saying this could "jeopardize both international diplomacy and personal security." The spokesperson did not specify when the Taiwan trip might be rescheduled.

Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), confirmed the high-level trip day after the Times broke the news. She explained that the Taiwanese government had invited Wheeler in late 2019 but that the trip had been postponed due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday (Nov. 25), Hsiao expressed regret over the news of the indefinite postponement but emphasized that environmental cooperation will continue between the two countries in a variety of formats.