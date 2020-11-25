SugarCRM Acquires Loaded Technologies to Accelerate CX Implementation Services in Australia

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - Media OutReach - 25 November 2020 - SugarCRM Inc., the innovator of time-aware CX, today announced the acquisition of Loaded Technologies, a business consulting, CRM strategy and cloud implementation services provider based in Sydney, Australia.

With the current economy shifting global business priorities to customer retention, the need for easy-to-deploy, cloud-based customer experience solutions has never been greater. With this acquisition, Sugar is expanding its ability to meet implementation service demand in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region for its time-aware, AI-powered sales, marketing and service software to help companies deliver a high-definition customer experience.

"We are excited to have the team at Loaded Technologies, with their dedication to customer success and expertise of the Sugar CX solutions, join us," said Jason du Preez, GM, Asia Pacific for SugarCRM. "The acquisition of our long-time partner, addresses a growing need for mid-market companies who want a trusted advisor that can help them navigate and succeed in optimizing and differentiating their customer experience."

Loaded's exceptional track record with successful Sugar implementations, including migrations from on-premise to cloud environments, will help companies take advantage of new innovation and speed to market. Consulting and support resources with deep expertise in Sugar solutions are ready to help customers-facing teams across APAC solve business problems and efficiently unlock the full value of Sugar CX solutions.

Learn more about how companies can leverage Sugar's time-aware CX platform here: https://www.sugarcrm.com/au/why-sugar/.





About SugarCRM

SugarCRM's time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 5 million users in 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.