AP source: Browns CB Ward to miss time with calf injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting cornerback Denzel Ward will likely miss a few weeks with a calf injury sustained in Sunday's win over Philadelphia, a person familiar with his status told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Ward, who intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and had several pass breakups in the 22-17 win, underwent an MRI on Monday. The team is expected to provide an update on his condition later, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not released test results.

His loss is another significant blow to Cleveland's defense, which will be without star end Myles Garrett again this week at Jacksonville as he recovers from COVID-19. Garrett tested positive for the virus last Friday, and it's not known when he'll return.

The Browns (7-3) are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Ward has been having a solid season. He's anchored a secondary decimated by injuries, and other than Garrett, he's been Cleveland's best defensive player.

Early in Sunday's game, Ward blitzed and hit Wentz just as he was delivering a pass, which was intercepted by linebacker Sione Takitaki and returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

Ward made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after the Ohio State standout was selected by the Browns with the No. 4 overall pick.

