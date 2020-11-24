NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|272
|265
|Miami
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|264
|202
|New England
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|209
|238
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|10
|0
|.000
|149
|302
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|276
|208
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|279
|259
|Houston
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|227
|272
|Jacksonville
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|202
|298
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|10
|0
|0
|1.000
|298
|174
|Cleveland
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|238
|261
|Baltimore
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|195
|Cincinnati
|2
|7
|1
|.250
|213
|270
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|321
|214
|Las Vegas
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|286
|276
|Denver
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|206
|267
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|260
|273
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|220
|254
|Dallas
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|235
|318
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|195
|236
|Washington
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|200
|227
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|295
|222
|Tampa Bay
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|320
|253
|Carolina
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|253
|272
|Atlanta
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|252
|275
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|308
|258
|Chicago
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|191
|209
|Detroit
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|227
|287
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|264
|278
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|243
|192
|Seattle
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|318
|287
|Arizona
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|287
|238
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|238
|234
Seattle 28, Arizona 21
Carolina 20, Detroit 0
Cleveland 22, Philadelphia 17
Houston 27, New England 20
New Orleans 24, Atlanta 9
Pittsburgh 27, Jacksonville 3
Tennessee 30, Baltimore 24, OT
Washington 20, Cincinnati 9
Denver 20, Miami 13
L.A. Chargers 34, N.Y. Jets 28
Dallas 31, Minnesota 28
Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31, OT
Kansas City 35, Las Vegas 31
Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
L.A. Rams 27, Tampa Bay 24
Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at New England, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.