Video promoting tourism in Taiwan wins award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Tourism Bureau has been recognized as a 2020 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards gold winner for its video promoting small town tourism and solo travel in Taiwan in the category of "Asia - Overall Destinations-Cultural Arts."

The award-winning video, titled, "Taiwan – The Perfect Solo Travel Destination for Culture & Small Towns," was a joint effort of the bureau and U.S. digital media company Black Buddha, according to a bureau news release. The bureau has been promoting small town tourism in the country since 2017.

The video, made in 2019, is targeted at millennials and Generation Z. Featuring a solo female traveler, the entry was filmed in New Taipei City’s Yingge and Sanxia districts and was designed to emphasize travel security in Taiwan.

The Magellan honors a broad range of categories, including "Hotels and Resorts," "Travel Destinations," "Cruise Lines," "Online Travel Services," "Airlines and Airports," "Travel Agents and Agencies," "Tour Operators," and "Car Rental."



(Taiwan Tourism Bureau video)