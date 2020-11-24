Election 2020 Today: Transition go-ahead, Biden picks team

President Donald Trump drives a golf cart as he golfs at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Cene... President Donald Trump drives a golf cart as he golfs at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Lisa McClain, a President Trump supporter, walks near the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Michigan's elections board is mee... Lisa McClain, a President Trump supporter, walks near the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A view of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) A view of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo former Secretary of State John Kerry smiles while speaking at a campaign stop to support Democratic presidenti... FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo former Secretary of State John Kerry smiles while speaking at a campaign stop to support Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Biden for President Fort Dodge Office in Fort Dodge, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washing... FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he meets virtually with the United States Conference of Mayors at The Queen theater Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilm... President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he meets virtually with the United States Conference of Mayors at The Queen theater Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del... President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden ... FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden turns 78 on Friday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Here’s what’s happening Tuesday in Election 2020.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES:

GSA APPROVAL: The federal General Services Administration has recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election. That formally starts the transition of power after President Donald Trump spent weeks testing the boundaries of American democracy. The move came after Trump suffered yet more legal and procedural defeats in his seemingly futile effort to overturn the election with baseless fraud claims.

BIDEN'S TEAM: Biden is preparing to formally announce his national security team to the nation. Those being introduced are among Obama administration alumni whose roles in the upcoming administration signal Biden’s shift away from the Trump administration’s “America First” policies. The picks include former Secretary of State John Kerry to take the lead on combating climate change. Outside the realm of national security and foreign policy, Biden is expected to choose former Fed chair Janet Yellen as the first woman to serve as treasury secretary.

BIDEN ACCESS: The move by the GSA to acknowledge Biden as the apparent winner allows him to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on Jan. 20. The process, known as ascertainment, was delayed more than two weeks after Biden had surpassed the more than 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency. The government will now release $6.3 million to Biden’s transition team and 175,000 square feet of federal office space, among other things.

CERTIFIED: States have begun certifying their results from the Nov. 3 presidential election in the run-up to the Electoral College meeting in mid-December. Among the states certifying was Michigan, where Trump and his allies tried and failed to delay the process. The vote by a bipartisan state canvassing board in Michigan came days after certification in Georgia, another hotly contested battleground state. A total of 16 states have certified their results, awarding Biden 54 of his 306 Electoral College votes and Trump 73 of his 232 votes.

QUOTABLE: “(This) is probably the closest thing to a concession that President Trump could issue." — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer after the federal General Services Administration acknowledged Biden as the apparent winner of the Nov. 3 election.

ICYMI:

___

