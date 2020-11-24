Taipei to offer NT$1,000 accommodation subsidy from Dec. 24 to March 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City will offer NT$1,000 (US$35) accommodation subsidies to 100,000 individual travelers from Dec. 24 to March 7 — except most Fridays and Saturdays — in an effort to revive the city’s tourism industry.

Taiwan nationals wishing to take advantage of the subsidy will have to upload their ID documents to the official website before they check in at participating hotels or B&Bs, with each person eligible for the subsidy only once.

According to Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism, eligible travelers will enjoy an NT$1,000 deduction from their room rates and receive two free double-decker sightseeing bus tickets per room.

Lodging facilities can begin to apply for participation in the program from Dec. 18, and individual travelers can begin to upload their ID documents to the program’s official website on Dec. 20, the department said. It added that the official website is under construction now; when it is ready, it will be announced on the department’s website.

For details about which days the subsidy is available, please see the attached photo.



(Taipei Department of Information and Tourism photo)