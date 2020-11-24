Japan ex-Premier Abe investigated in dinner funding irregularities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo is being investigated for allegations of irregularities in the funding of annual dinners and parties for supporters, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 24).

Over the past five years, he reportedly invited supporters to “cherry blossom dinners” with participants expected to pay for food and drink, CNA reported. However, because part of the funding of the events attended by politicians, business people, and artists did not feature in the official reports of his local campaign organization, he might have broken the law, according to reports.

Abe reportedly denied that his office made up for a discrepancy of NT$2.2 million (US$77,500) found in official accounts of the events, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported. Hotels said there were receipts of the shortages being paid for by Abe’s organization to make up for the shortfall, with investigators aware of the existence of the receipts and questioning the former prime minister’s aides and supporters.