Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan ex-Premier Abe investigated in dinner funding irregularities

Making up for shortfall in financing 'cherry blossom dinners' might be illegal: Yomiuri Shimbun

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/24 17:59
Abe Shinzo announcing his resignation as prime minister on Aug. 28 

Abe Shinzo announcing his resignation as prime minister on Aug. 28  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo is being investigated for allegations of irregularities in the funding of annual dinners and parties for supporters, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 24).

Over the past five years, he reportedly invited supporters to “cherry blossom dinners” with participants expected to pay for food and drink, CNA reported. However, because part of the funding of the events attended by politicians, business people, and artists did not feature in the official reports of his local campaign organization, he might have broken the law, according to reports.

Abe reportedly denied that his office made up for a discrepancy of NT$2.2 million (US$77,500) found in official accounts of the events, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported. Hotels said there were receipts of the shortages being paid for by Abe’s organization to make up for the shortfall, with investigators aware of the existence of the receipts and questioning the former prime minister’s aides and supporters.
Abe Shinzo
scandal
political funding
cherry blossoms
Japan

RELATED ARTICLES

Scholar at Taiwan's Academia Sinica explores early Spanish-Japanese relations
Scholar at Taiwan's Academia Sinica explores early Spanish-Japanese relations
2020/11/21 11:47
Tokyo reports record daily virus cases, outbreak locks down Australian state
Tokyo reports record daily virus cases, outbreak locks down Australian state
2020/11/18 22:00
Japan to produce new fighter jet suited for incidents in Taiwan Strait
Japan to produce new fighter jet suited for incidents in Taiwan Strait
2020/11/16 15:32
RCEP could deal blow to three industries in Taiwan
RCEP could deal blow to three industries in Taiwan
2020/11/16 12:56
Japanese, French railways to join Taiwan's Railroad Bento Festival
Japanese, French railways to join Taiwan's Railroad Bento Festival
2020/11/13 12:36