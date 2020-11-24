Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Trump campaign says it will continue legal fight after Michigan certification

By  REUTERS
2020/11/24 22:30
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee head...

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee head... (AP photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s legal team on Monday (Nov. 23) said it would continue its legal strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election after Michigan officials certified results showing that President-elect Joe Biden had won their state.

“Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step,” said Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, in a statement. “We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.”

Trump, a Republican, has not conceded the election to Biden, a Democrat, and has alleged widespread voter fraud without providing evidence.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
US presidential election
US presidential election 2020
US presidential race

RELATED ARTICLES

AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury
AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury
2020/11/24 13:00
Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks
Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks
2020/11/24 11:00
Taiwan-US relations may 'regress' under Biden's multilateral diplomacy: Academic
Taiwan-US relations may 'regress' under Biden's multilateral diplomacy: Academic
2020/11/24 10:45
Trump finally gives his administration green light to proceed with Biden transition
Trump finally gives his administration green light to proceed with Biden transition
2020/11/24 09:55
Biden pick for secretary of state backs closer ties with Taiwan
Biden pick for secretary of state backs closer ties with Taiwan
2020/11/23 16:15