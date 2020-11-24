Taiwan and Thailand lead the way in post-pandemic travel recovery: Agoda

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan, Thailand, and increasingly Vietnam are showing the strongest recovery in the travel sector as most of the rest of the world still suffers under the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the Agoda online travel platform.

Travel is recovering faster in Asia than in the West, but most of it is domestic and located in countries where “they really have the best control over COVID,” John Brown, chief executive of the Booking Holdings subsidiary told CNBC.

While many of the Asian countries still have international travel bans in place or at least tough restrictions, their domestic travel business has been doing even better than the previous year, Brown said.

The Agoda executive pinned his hopes on the launch of travel bubbles, even though the highest-profile example, between Singapore and Hong Kong, was postponed for two weeks due to a surge in infections in the latter territory.

Despite the delay, he still expected the project to become a success and to inspire other cities and countries to introduce similar links.