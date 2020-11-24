Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan and Thailand lead the way in post-pandemic travel recovery: Agoda

Planned Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble should inspire more locations

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/24 17:13
Taipei City's version of Thailand's Loy Krathong Festival Sunday Nov. 22 

Taipei City's version of Thailand's Loy Krathong Festival Sunday Nov. 22  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan, Thailand, and increasingly Vietnam are showing the strongest recovery in the travel sector as most of the rest of the world still suffers under the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the Agoda online travel platform.

Travel is recovering faster in Asia than in the West, but most of it is domestic and located in countries where “they really have the best control over COVID,” John Brown, chief executive of the Booking Holdings subsidiary told CNBC.

While many of the Asian countries still have international travel bans in place or at least tough restrictions, their domestic travel business has been doing even better than the previous year, Brown said.

The Agoda executive pinned his hopes on the launch of travel bubbles, even though the highest-profile example, between Singapore and Hong Kong, was postponed for two weeks due to a surge in infections in the latter territory.

Despite the delay, he still expected the project to become a success and to inspire other cities and countries to introduce similar links.
travel bubble
travel ban
COVID-19
pandemic
Agoda
Thailand

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports imported coronavirus case from Ghana
Taiwan reports imported coronavirus case from Ghana
2020/11/23 14:47
Six new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday
Six new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday
2020/11/22 20:53
Taiwan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations as early as 1st quarter of 2021
Taiwan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations as early as 1st quarter of 2021
2020/11/22 19:50
Taiwan to supply more, cheaper masks in 2021
Taiwan to supply more, cheaper masks in 2021
2020/11/21 16:52
Philippines' Duterte ends overseas travel ban on healthcare workers: Labour minister
Philippines' Duterte ends overseas travel ban on healthcare workers: Labour minister
2020/11/21 12:26