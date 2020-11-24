ERA Singapore Harmonises Digital Solutions to Transform the Future of Real Estate for Customers and Trusted Advisors

The agency optimises end-to-end real estate experiences with leading technologies; from 3D dollhouse virtual viewing, to digital document and signature solutions and AI chatbots.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 November 2020 - ERA Singapore (ERA) has recently marked the transformation of ERA APAC Centre with Minister of National Development Desmond Lee that will see the new-look Asia Pacific HQ taking shape in 2021.









Group photo of Kevin Lim (ERA Chief Agency Director), Doris Ong (ERA COO), Eugene Lim (ERA Key Executive Office), Mr Desmond Lee (Minister for National Development), Jack Chua (ERA CEO), Tan Choon Hong (APAC Realty Board Independent Director), Marcus Chu (ERA COO) and Gary Lau (ERA Chief Agency Director) at the recent virtual Q4 Career Advancement Day





The building, the only one that is owned by a real estate agency in Singapore, is set to become a real estate icon in the region, with digitalisation taking centre stage across every touch-point. Once its transformation is complete, its network of trusted advisors will enjoy access to cutting-edge facilities powered by technology.





There will be a media room equipped with cameras, lighting and audio systems for them to produce videos or conduct virtual training sessions and meetings. Several interactive LED display screens showcasing virtual property galleries will also be installed. Additionally, a co-working space, will allow trusted advisors to brainstorm ideas and seek consultation with their fellow teammates, via offline and online platforms.





Best-in-class digital initiatives that offer competitive advantage

Virtual is the new reality. As more property transactions are completed remotely, ERA has introduced a slew of digital initiatives that will enhance the end-to-end real estate experience for both customers and trusted advisors.





Presently, property buyers and sellers, especially those based overseas, have to undergo the search and screening processes on their own. They are unable to fully imagine the space of a unit or explore it thoroughly via existing images or videos.





There is also a lack of information on appointed trusted advisors to help facilitate overseas transactions and ensure official documents are safely and securely handled. This is where ERA seeks to fill the gap with the following digital initiatives:





Global Referral Network, a global initiative by its master franchisor ERA Real Estate to automate and track cross-border property buying and selling processes within its global network.

a global initiative by its master franchisor ERA Real Estate to automate and track cross-border property buying and selling processes within its global network. Digital Signature, in partnership with Dedoco to integrate encrypted blockchain technology that will save everyone time with Sign with SingPass service. ERA is the first private company to integrate this new government initiative in its processes.

in partnership with Dedoco to integrate encrypted blockchain technology that will save everyone time with Sign with SingPass service. ERA is the first private company to integrate this new government initiative in its processes. Robo Chatbot , in partnership with YooZoo Games to provide instant query-response service, powered by AI Technology that increases productivity of trusted advisors.

, in partnership with YooZoo Games to provide instant query-response service, powered by AI Technology that increases productivity of trusted advisors. Asia Virtual Property Expo , in partnership with PropertyGuru to provide a seamless virtual platform to promote cross-border buying and selling of properties.

, in partnership with PropertyGuru to provide a seamless virtual platform to promote cross-border buying and selling of properties. 3D Virtual Viewing & Capture Services, in partnership with Matterport to enable trusted advisors an easy and low-cost access to 3D capabilities and AI technology in marketing their properties virtually.





"These digital initiatives are examples of how ERA is embracing Proptech into our business so that our trusted advisors have a competitive edge. In an increasingly digitalised world, we are constantly thinking of breakthroughs to bridge physical limitations and enable seamless processes for buyers, sellers, and trusted advisors alike. Our aim is to provide personalised services along every step of the real estate experience, no matter where they are located," said Jack Chua, Chief Executive Officer of ERA.





"Technology can really open up new opportunities for trusted advisors; but unfortunately, smaller agencies don't have this kind of tech support like this partnership," says Division Director Yap Chin Chuan, who recently joined ERA as he had no means to go digital due to the lack of Proptech resources in his previous agency.





Online Portal to enable cross-border real estate transactions across 34 countries

ERA trusted advisors can now enlist its entire global network of more than 40,000 affiliated trusted advisors in 2,300 offices throughout 34 countries to market their properties or hunt properties overseas.





Dubbed the Global Referral Network, an e-commerce online referral platform powered by global real estate tech firm Immobel, this online portal helps to meet cross border property demands and country-to-country referrals instantly. Previously, trusted advisors have to call or email the respective ERA headquarters to indicate their interest to make a global referral transaction.





This new intuitive platform offers a real-time "food delivery-style" dashboard -- in the form of a Referral Lifecycle Bar -- that shows the status of all active referral business, both incoming and outgoing.





It also allows affiliated trusted advisors to refer and transact between countries seamlessly, automatically translating its referrals using their language, currency and measurement unit of choice for each of the country around the world.





Other key features include:

Post property listings: Trusted advisors can post the properties which are available for purchase, rent or sale, and decide on the referral fee that they can extend.

Trusted advisors can post the properties which are available for purchase, rent or sale, and decide on the referral fee that they can extend. Instant notifications: Trusted advisors will receive timely notifications for invitations to apply for referrals and new referral postings in their regions.

Trusted advisors will receive timely notifications for invitations to apply for referrals and new referral postings in their regions. Directory of professionals: Trusted advisors can now browse the profiles of trusted advisors across the network, with detailed information on the trusted advisors' biographies, language proficiencies, strengths and more.

Trusted advisors can now browse the profiles of trusted advisors across the network, with detailed information on the trusted advisors' biographies, language proficiencies, strengths and more. Analytics: A repository of trusted advisors' past transactions for easy reference.





ERA piloted digital signatures adoption in real estate

For higher efficiency, cost-saving, and secure transactions, ERA has adopted the digital document and signature solution powered by Dedoco.





An encrypted digital signing application provider, Dedoco's software is integrated with GovTech's recently launched Sign with SingPass feature under the Smart Nation Initiative.





This new solution will reduce logistics costs as well as time spent on delivering documents for customer's signing. It is also more time-efficient for property owners, especially those who are based overseas, and minimise contact and exposure risk when servicing their customers.





Ensuring the strictest compliance to data privacy and security, Dedoco's blockchain-enabled application will further help ERA to register a decentralised audit trail of the signing evidence, thus providing real-time validation of documents and transactions.





"With COVID-19 affecting business transactions tremendously, Dedoco is proud to partner with ERA to deliver robust digital signing and document management solutions to its team of seasoned real estate professionals. Through our enterprise blockchain technology, we are committed to ensuring minimal physical contact between all signatories while ensuring that data security and compliance are protected with the highest possible standards," says Daphne Ng, Executive Director of Dedoco.





Next generation conversational AI to improve productivity and provide instant support

ERA also unveiled the 24/7 Robo Chatbot, AI-powered conversational software that is developed in by the Shanghai-listed entertainment company YOOZOO Games.





With this WhatsApp chatbot embedded into its mobile app (iERA) and intranet (myERA), trusted advisors can access project information instantaneously, enhancing its work efficiency and productivity of the trusted advisors.





Regional virtual expo offering access to over 300 properties

ERA had partnered with PropertyGuru, Singapore's number one property marketplace with 75% market share[1] to launch Asia Virtual Property Expo, the first multi-market virtual property expo that showcases over 300 properties and 40 webinars across ten countries -- Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Philippines, Australia and the United Kingdom.





Virtual booths are set-up from 11 November 2020 to 12 December 2020 for trusted advisors to meet and greet their customers, as well as for participating developers across the region to showcase their properties.





Customers can immerse themselves in a 3D virtual viewing experience for both local and regional properties or register for real estate webinars conducted by leading experts from across the region.

For actual experience, please visit: AVPE.PropertyGuru.com

Experience an immersive home viewing with 3D Dollhouse, accurate measurements and realistic floor plan with Matterport

Leveraging on Matterport's 3D and AI technology, trusted advisors are able to conduct a detailed walkthrough of properties for their customers from anywhere, anytime. Customers will feel as though they are entering an actual physical space with its realistic 3D environment.





Customers can easily measure objects like furniture and household items virtually! What's more, Matterport, which is also mobile ready, allowing trusted advisors to capture any space and turn photos into an immersive digital twin simply by using their iPhone camera.





Besides, trusted advisors can also add descriptive multimedia meta tags, create highlight reels that provide home buyers with a guided tour of the property, and share auto-generated photos and videos on social media.





According to a recent Matterport survey[2], which polled 1,000 property buyers and 1,000 property sellers, consumers are no longer satisfied with static photos and would overwhelmingly opt for a more immersive experience. Nearly 80 percent of all respondents would switch to a trusted advisor offering immersive 3D tours of listed properties.





"We're excited to be partnering with ERA as a key part of their virtual strategy. Matterport technology will open up new levels of engagement for customers anywhere in the world at any time. The current situation globally has shown how important and impactful 3D capture technology is, and with forward thinking real estate companies like ERA leading the charge, digital twins are quickly becoming a standard in real estate," says Bruce Wells, Managing Director of Matterport APAC.





[1] Market share Source: SimilarWeb data [2] Source: https://matterport.com/blog/property-buyers-and-sellers-want-listings-3d-tours



About ERA Singapore

ERA Singapore is the nation's largest international real estate agency with over 18,000 trusted advisors across 10 countries. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX Mainboard Listed APAC Realty Limited, ERA provides the widest range of professional services and solutions in the country; from private and public residential resale and leasing, project marketing, commercial and industrial, property management, auction, valuation, research and real estate consultancy services.





ERA was awarded the best real estate agency (single office) with a five-star label in Singapore, a widely recognised and prestigious accolade given by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts in 2019; and prides itself as the nation's most preferred real estate brand. Having emerged as the top real estate brand in numerous consumer researches done by professional entities in the past, ERA is the nation's leading household brand synonymous with professional service and the vanguard of digital transformation having displayed high levels of digitalisation across most aspects of its business.





Headquartered in Singapore, ERA Asia Pacific has a vast network of offices throughout the Asia Pacific region spanning over 650 offices in 9 other countries: Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. In February 2019, APAC Realty announced its acquisition of the ERA master franchisor for Indonesia and also taking direct ownership of the Thailand ERA master franchise through a partnership.





About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate, we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan (SSP) program. The ERA SPP program allows affiliated agents to give sellers of qualified homes the peace of mind that their home will sell, and for what price.





The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 35,000 independent sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 35 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.era.com/explore.





About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group is Southeast Asia's leading property technology company and the preferred destination for 24.5 million property seekers to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru and its group companies empower property seekers with the widest option of more than 2.7 million homes, in-depth insights and solutions that enable them to make confident property decision across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.





PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in 2007 and revolutionised the Singapore property market by taking it online and made property search transparent for the property seeker. Over the decade, the group has grown from a regional property media powerhouse to a high-growth technology company with a robust portfolio of No.1 property portals across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; best-in-class developer sales enablement platform, FastKey; mortgage marketplace PropertyGuru Finance; and a host of industry-leading property offerings including Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit www.PropertyGuruGroup.com ; https://www.linkedin.com/company/propertyguru

About Dedoco

An enterprise blockchain service, Dedoco is a decentralized, digital signing, and document solution. Built with the aim of improving efficiency and compliance, Dedoco was designed to automate and tamper-proof digital signatures, ultimately resulting in end-to-end digital workflows that are immune to disruptions. Its peer-to-peer encryption further ensures document security and enhanced privacy. Dedoco aims to empower enterprises to digitize and sign documents with an easy-to-use Software-as-a-Service model that can be adopted across all industries on a global scale. For more information, visit us at https://www.dedoco.com.





About YOOZOO Games

YOOZOO Games (hereinafter "YOOZOO") is a global entertainment company specializing in game development and publishing. Since its founding in 2009, YOOZOO has forged a strong global distribution network and launched a multitude of highly successful products. Whilst YOOZOO is best known for its work in global development and publishing, in recent years it has built upon its expertise in games to develop the company's AI business development, which has become a strategic focus for YOOZOO in response to the technological advances of the industry. In 2018, YOOZOO has established a global AI hub in Singapore. YOOZOO AI Innovation Lab is set to grow to around 60 AI researchers and engineers within the next five years.





About Matterport

Matterport is the industry leader in 3D capture and spatial data with a mission to digitize and index the built world, and advance the way people interact with the places they inhabit and explore. Matterport's all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a physical space into an immersive digital twin and share it with others to connect and collaborate in 3D. In less than a decade, customers such as Redfin, HH Angus, Sotheby's, Arup and Marriott, have captured billions of square feet of space in over 80 countries.





Learn more at matterport.com, browse a gallery of digital twins, or explore a curated global collection of 3D spaces at Destination: Everywhere. Follow Matterport on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.




