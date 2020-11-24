Taiwan’s Pingtung to begin Christmas festival on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Pingtung Christmas Festival, which features decorative polar lights, will open at 6:00 p.m. to the public on Friday (Nov. 27).

The polar light-themed Christmas event will offer 10 varieties of luminescence, including a five-meter high main light “polar icebreaker, “polar light avenue,” “dancing icicles,” and “snowfields with polar lights," turning the park into a wonderland, according to CNA.

The county government has run trials to test the setup, and have allowed some visitors to record videos. Some of these have been used to promote the festival.

The county government said that it will put on musical performances, magic shows, and disperse artificial snow every weekend in December and during the period from Dec. 24 – 27. There will also be a Christmas market from Dec. 24 - 27.



(Pingtung County Government photo)



(Pingtung County Government video)