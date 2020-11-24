METRO/MAKRO encourages people all over the world to order Christmas menu at a restaurant nearby

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 24 November 2020 - The wholesaler METRO/MAKRO has launched an extensive campaign on TV and online, which will be shown across the globe. METRO/MAKRO wants to support the gastronomy sector, while at the same time showing everyone an opportunity for a pleasant respite from the challenges of their everyday lives during lockdown.









The objective of the global campaign "Give your kitchen a break" is to encourage as many people as possible to order their menu for this year's festive season at a restaurant near them. Following recent months, during which daily life - including all its new and old challenges -- has taken place in people's homes for most of the time, now at least the kitchen at home gets a break. On the other hand, the global COVID-19 pandemic has already led to high revenue losses in the hospitality industry this year. That's why, by launching this campaign, METRO aims to further support the food service industry.

Gisele Musa, VP/Global Director Branding METRO AG,: "Usually our communication is targeting our professional customers, but with #GiveYourKitchenABreak we stretched our audience, also in terms of media spent, to connect with the general public. Because of the pandemic, the gastronomy business is having the hardest time ever; but also, people are fed up with their lockdown home situation. That's why we send out an invitation to the whole society to play a role, take a break and show their support while enjoying their Christmas menu from independent restaurants. It allows gastronomy to stay in business and people can still enjoy all the choices around them. A perfect combination for a special Christmas in this special year."

The campaign film is available here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fyhSM4S7T4&feature=youtu.be

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

About METRO

METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has some 16 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than 100,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2018/19, METRO generated sales of €27.1 billion.